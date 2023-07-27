MP flies to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Tracey Crouch flew from Gatwick to Tanzania on Thursday

An MP has flown to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a breast cancer charity.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and following treatment is now free of the disease.

She is tackling Africa's highest mountain with six other women to raise funds for Breast Cancer Kent, the charity that supported her.

"I want to not just give something back to the charity but also I want to do all the things that I have always wanted to do," said Mrs Crouch, who is the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford.

Mrs Crouch has previously stressed how important it is to get an early cancer diagnosis

"There's no time like the present and this seemed like a great opportunity to really grasp that nettle and do this bucket list adventure," she added.

Mrs Crouch hopes that the money raised from the climb will help Breast Cancer Kent acquire state of the art equipment that speeds up diagnosis times by processing biopsies at a faster rate.

When she announced she would be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Mrs Crouch told BBC Radio Kent that the group would be out of their comfort zones.

However, Mrs Crouch said she was "a pretty wild child" and was looking forward to seeing the amazing night sky on the mountain.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.