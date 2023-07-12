MP Marchenko expelled from ruling party over fraud allegations

Lyudmila Marchenko, the heroine of the NABU video with throwing a stack of dollars over the fence, was expelled from the presidential party

Ukrainian MP Liudmyla Marchenko has been expelled from the ruling Servant of the People party due to fraud charges against her, the party’s head, Olena Shuliak, told NV on July 12.

In addition, Ternopil-based party’s regional organization has prematurely terminated her powers.

On July 5, when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) arrested Marchenko’s assistant for soliciting a bribe, Shuliak initiated of a meeting of the Ternopil regional organization to exclude Marchenko from its leadership, i.e. the political council.

The organization prematurely terminated Marchenko’s powers on July 6. On the same day, Shuliak signed the relevant order to expel Marchenko from the party.

“The Servant of the People party uncompromisingly and quickly reacted, and will react to any manifestation of corruption,” Shuliak told NV.

NABU charged Marchenko and her assistant with abusing their influence for illicit monetary gains on July 11.

The pre-trial investigation revealed that Marchenko and her assistant had allegedly promised a man that they would facilitate a permit for him to leave Ukraine in exchange for a bribe.

Additionally, they pledged to enter the man’s details into the Shlyakh system. Shlyakh is a register of Ukrainian volunteers who are allowed to leave the country during martial law, despite being eligible for military draft.

Both NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have released a recording of the suspects’ discussions, correspondence between the MP and her assistant, and the moment when the MP attempted to discard the bribe over a fence.

Marchenko and her assistant have been charged with abuse of influence. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.

Marchenko serves as a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chairs the parliamentary Ethics Subcommittee.

