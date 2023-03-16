As MP Materials Corp.'s market cap (NYSE:MP) drops to US$4.9b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$1.6m worth of MP Materials Corp.'s (NYSE:MP) stock at an average price of US$34.97 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 7.9% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.3m, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MP Materials

The Lead Independent Director Randall Weisenburger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$998k worth of shares at a price of US$33.25 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$27.73 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 45.20k shares. But insiders sold 5.40k shares worth US$216k. In total, MP Materials insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of MP Materials

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MP Materials insiders own about US$500m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MP Materials Insiders?

The fact that there have been no MP Materials insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like MP Materials insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of MP Materials.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

