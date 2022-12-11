MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MP Materials, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$363m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, MP Materials has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 18% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

View our latest analysis for MP Materials

roce

In the above chart we have measured MP Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MP Materials.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that MP Materials is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 17% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, MP Materials is utilizing 2,871% more capital than it was three years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 3.4%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, MP Materials has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 35% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for MP Materials that we think you should be aware of.

While MP Materials may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here