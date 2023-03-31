MP Shakhov declared wanted by Ukraine’s anti-graft court

Serhiy Shakhov

The Ukrainian MP is accused of failing to declare property worth UAH 88 million ($2.4 million).

The SAPO said that Shakhov is hiding from the court and has repeatedly failed to attend court hearings without good reason. A SAPO prosecutor was entrusted with organizing the search for the lawmaker.





On Nov. 22, 2022, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ordered Shakhov to pay more than UAH 5,000 ($135) in fines for failing to appear in court and failing to comply with the lawful demands of the court.

A similar decision was made on Jan. 17, 2023 — two maximum possible monetary penalties in the amount of over UAH 10,700 ($290).

However, on Feb. 21, the MP once again ignored the hearing.The court ruled to subpoena the defendant.

However, according to the SAPO, he ignored this decision too.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine