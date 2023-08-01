MP ‘smuggled coup plotters into German parliament to plan takeover’

Ms Malsack-Winkemann, a former MP for the far-right AfD, is currently in custody on suspicion of high treason - Photothek

A former AfD MP showed alleged “Reichsbürger” coup plotters around the German parliament, recently published court documents show.

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, then an MP for the far-right AfD, smuggled three members of the alleged terrorist group, including a former colonel, into the parliament building just months before 25 members of the group were arrested last December in the largest police raid in German history, according to newly published arrest records from the Federal Court of Justice.

The far-Right revolutionaries, who called themselves the Patriotic Union, had planned to storm the Bundestag and depose the Federal Republic of Germany and replace it with a pro-Russia monarchy led by minor aristocrat Prince Heinrich XIII. Ms Malsack-Winkemann, who is currently in custody on suspicion of high treason, was supposed to serve as justice minister in their government.

She allegedly visited the parliament again with co-conspirator Peter Wörner, a former elite special forces soldier. Investigators found videos of underground tunnels that connect the Reichstag building to other buildings inside the government district and inside of the meeting hall on the commando’s phone.

Before his arrest, Mr Wörner had procured restraints and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a warrant shows. Investigators suspect that he was planning “the violent entry into the Reichstag building with the aim of arresting members of the government and members of parliament and taking them away in handcuffs”, along with a team of 15 others.

The ex-MP allegedly explained to her co-conspirators via chat messages that the members of the government always sit on the left side of the lectern. Though she admits having led several alleged co-conspirators through the Bundestag, she denied that the group had pursued terrorist goals.

The vice president of the Bundestag called the new details “extremely worrying, but not surprising”.

