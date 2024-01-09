MP: Ukraine's latest draft law doesn't include provisions for female conscription

The recent military mobilization draft legislation in Ukraine will not involve the conscription of women or implement a lottery system, Yehor Cherniev, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, said on air. This announcement comes a day before the security committee's scheduled vote on the bill.

"I can say for sure that there will be no lottery (for conscription), there will be no mobilization of women, there will be no property census. In fact it is unconstitutional, there should be no such thing," Cherniev said. "There will be no unconstitutional positions."

Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, tens of thousands of men volunteered to join the fight for Ukraine in the initial months. However, enthusiasm has diminished over the 22 months since, leading President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to contemplate the introduction of a new draft law.

Proposed changes on tightening restrictions on draft evaders and outlining plans for further conscription and have faced public criticism. The Ukrainian parliament's Anti-Corruption Policy Committee also noted on Jan. 8 possible corruption risks in the government's mobilization bill.

The officials did not specify what were the exact flaws of the bill but promised to provide the information at a later date.

The Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has been examining the suggested modifications to the bill since last week. On Jan. 9, it will either endorse the proposed alterations or return the bill to the government for further revisions.

Read also: Zaluzhnyi, Umerov start talks with parliamentary committee on new mobilization law







We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.