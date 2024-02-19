MP urges M&S boss to visit Peterborough before closing store

Marks & Spencer said changing shopping habits were behind the closure plan

Marks & Spencer's chief executive has been urged to visit Peterborough before making a decision on the future of a city centre store.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has invited Stuart Machin to see the city's "enormous potential" for himself.

M&S has announced plans to shut its Queensgate Shopping Centre store, citing changing shopping habits.

Mr Bristow wrote to Mr Machin and told him the city was "shocked" by the announcement.

"The whole of Peterborough was shocked... that you propose to close your Queensgate outlet," Mr Bristow said in his letter.

"Queensgate is at the heart of the Peterborough City Centre and is a major retail destination for the people of Peterborough and surrounding districts."

He added: "There is significant new development underway, the new university is now open, and future development such as the station quarter will see an increasingly vibrant and busy centre."

Mr Bristow said he had met M&S representatives to discuss the store's future and asked Mr Machin: "Will you come to Peterborough to see its enormous potential and the advantages of Marks & Spencer staying in Queensgate?"

He said it was "vital" that M&S and Peterborough City Council worked "constructively" on the issue.

Why is M&S planning to leave?

The retailer was "rotating" its "store estate" to make sure it had the "right stores to offer customers"

Mr Burton said in recent years M&S had "invested over £31m" in East of England stores

He said staff would be offered "alternative roles with M&S wherever possible"

Andrew Pakes, Peterborough's Labour & Co-operative candidate for the next general election, has called for a round-table meeting, involving Queensgate's owners, M&S and Peterborough City Council.

The council has said members are continuing to work with M&S "on how they may be able to build on their presence in the city".

In 2021, John Lewis announced it would leave Queensgate Shopping Centre after almost 40 year of trading there.

The Frasers Group is due to move into the former John Lewis unit and will offer a House of Fraser store and a Sports Direct store.

