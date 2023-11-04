MP warns Ukraine could compete with Israel for critical artillery shells, possibly Patriot missiles

As the war in Israel goes on, Ukraine could end up competing with Israel for 155 mm artillery rounds and possibly missiles for the Patriot air defense system, MP Oleksandra Ustinova said in an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 2.

"It is already clear that we will be competing with Israel for 155 mm caliber ammunition, and I’m afraid that sooner or later we may start competing with them for Patriot missiles, because their main missiles are Iron Dome, but Iron Dome does not remove serious threats if Iranian ballistic missiles are fired at them," Ustinova said.

“If Iran goes to war, then they will need Patriots. They should be on every U.S. base in the Middle East.”

The lawmaker also said that the Hamas attack on Israel greatly diverts attention from Ukraine.

"If you turned on the TV at the beginning of our war, 90% of the stories on CNN, Fox, and all the others were about Ukraine, now it's exclusively about Israel," she said.

On Nov. 3, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is not experiencing a decrease in international aid amid the escalation of war between Israel and Hamas.

On Oct. 13, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on the international community to keep the focus on Ukraine and its fight against the Russian invasion, even amid the escalation caused by Hamas' attack on Israel.

On Oct. 12, Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the U.S. intention and capability to help both Ukraine and Israel.

