MP Yurchyshyn to chair Freedom of Speech Committee in Ukrainian parliament

Ukraine’s parliament has appointed MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn from the liberal opposition Holos party as the chairman of the parliamentary Freedom of Speech Committee, his colleague Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram on Dec. 9.

The decision, backed by 247 MPs, marks a significant shift in leadership for the committee. Yurchyshyn promptly confirmed his appointment by publishing the parliament resolution.

The committee was previously headed by MP Nestor Shufrych from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life party. Shufrych was recalled from the position of committee chairman on Sep. 20.

This decision followed a search by Ukraine’s SBU security service at Shufrych’s home on Sept. 15, where St. George's ribbons (a symbol of support for Russia), medals, and Russian armed forces uniforms were discovered.

Additionally, a "document" outlining a scheme for "autonomy" in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, bearing the signature of Putin associate Viktor Medvedchuk, was found. Shufrych was then formally charged with high treason.

On the same day, the Pecherskyi District Court placed the lawmaker under arrest for two months without bail. Later, the court extended his preventive measure until Dec. 15.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn was elected to the Ukrainian parliament of the 9th convocation from the Holos party. In 2021, amid a split in the party, he joined the newly formed Justice parliamentary faction and expressed no confidence in then-Holos faction leader Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Before his election to parliament, he served as the executive director of Transparency International Ukraine, a member of the Civil Control Council at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, and played a role in the coalition of civil society organizations known as the Reanimation Package of Reforms.

Yurchyshyn also served as the head of the Democratic Alliance party. Additionally, he worked as an advisor to Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Andriy Parubiy, in 2014, and as an assistant to various MPs during the 7th and 8th convocations.

He holds degrees in political science and history, and archaeology from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and Lviv’s Ivan Franko National University, respectively.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine