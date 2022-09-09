Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Mpac Group's (LON:MPAC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mpac Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£8.9m ÷ (UK£128m - UK£43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Mpac Group has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

roce
Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mpac Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mpac Group.

What Can We Tell From Mpac Group's ROCE Trend?

Mpac Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 10% on its capital. In addition to that, Mpac Group is employing 64% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Mpac Group's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Mpac Group has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Mpac Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Mpac Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

While Mpac Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

