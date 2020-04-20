Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Mpac Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mpac Group is:

12% = UK£5.9m ÷ UK£48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mpac Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Mpac Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while Mpac Group has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 25% . So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Mpac Group's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

AIM:MPAC Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2020 More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mpac Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mpac Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (where it is retaining 70% of its profits), Mpac Group has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Mpac Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 8.2% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.