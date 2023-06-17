New MPC member is US Democrat who called Brexit a ‘damaging blow’

Megan Greene: ‘Brexit has been a headwind for the UK economy. That plays out in the data’ - Kroll

The newest member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting panel has admitted that she is a registered Democrat, as she refused to recant a “hyperbolic” claim about the impact of the Brexit vote.

Facing questions from MPs, Megan Greene, who was nominated by Jeremy Hunt to join the Monetary Policy Committee, said that she was previously aligned with the Republican Party and has since switched to join the Democrats.

Senior figures in the US party have repeatedly criticised the Conservative approach to issues such as Brexit in recent years. The disclosure prompted further consternation among some senior Tories after The Telegraph revealed last week that Ms Greene had called for the bank to create “preferential” interest rates to help speed up the push for net zero.

Last week, Ms Greene, global chief of US risk management firm Kroll, faced questions from the Treasury select committee, which provides a final vetting of MPC nominees before they take up their post.

Megan Greene was nominated by Jeremy Hunt to join the Monetary Policy Committee - James Manning/PA

In response to a series of apparently incredulous questions from Harriett Baldwin, Conservative chairman of the Treasury select committee, Ms Greene separately declined the opportunity to admit that she was wrong to claim in a 2016 tweet that the Brexit vote was “the most damaging blow ever inflicted on the liberal democratic international order”.

Asked repeatedly whether she still held the same views, Ms Greene eventually said: “Brexit has been a headwind for the UK economy. That plays out in the data.”

In an article published before her nomination, Ms Greene warned that central banks needed to “go further” to help combat climate change and said that the Bank of England should introduce a system of “dual interest rates” to “give banks preferential (negative) rates if they direct the funds toward green investments”.

The remarks sparked alarm among senior Conservatives and government sources. Ms Greene was questioned by Dame Andrea Leadsom over the article when she appeared in front of the Treasury committee – which went on to approve her appointment.

Ms Greene responded: “I want to be clear that I wrote that commentary over a year ago in a very different capacity – as a thought leader – trying to figure out how to mobilise private capital to encourage the green transition, which most developed economies have not achieved yet. That was the capacity in which I wrote that. As I said previously, it is the Government’s job to set the remit for the Bank of England, and so, as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, it is really not up to me what the remit is.”

Megan Greene was questioned by Dame Andrea Leadsom (pictured) over a previous article on green investments and preferential interest rates - Christopher Pledger/The Telegraph

However, a copy of the questionnaire submitted to the committee by Ms Greene on May 25 reveals that she listed the article in response to the question: “Which of your articles, papers or other publications are of most relevance to your future role as an external MPC member?”

In response to questions from Ms Baldwin about her political affiliations, Ms Greene said: “I have been a member of a political party in the US.”

Ms Baldwin asked the economist to clarify “which one”, eliciting the response: “I have been a member of both political parties at various times in the US, so Republican and Democrat.”

Pressed by Ms Baldwin, Ms Greene added: “I am registered to vote as a Democrat... I think it is totally irrelevant to what I do as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee in the UK.”

Last week a survey by Ipsos found that public confidence in the Bank of England’s ability to control inflation had fallen to a record low.

The poll, carried out on the Bank’s behalf, found that 34 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the way it was setting interest rates to control inflation.

