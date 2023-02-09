MPD:19-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Feb. 9—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Police say a Tuesday shooting victim is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man from Norman Park was shot Tuesday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

MPD Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Main Street Tuesday, Feb. 9, in reference to a person being shot. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m.

"When the officers arrived at the scene, the victim appeared to have a possible gunshot wound to the abdomen," MPD Lt. David Corona, the Criminal Investigation Division's lead investigator, told The Observer Thursday.

The victim was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition as of Thursday morning, Corona said.

A suspect has been taken into custody with pending charges.

The investigation is still underway, so Corona could not discuss the cause of the shooting nor release the identities of the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.

For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.