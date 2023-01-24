MPD: 2 suspects found after stabbing incident

Jan. 24—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department has found two suspects in connection to a stabbing incident last week, according to investigators.

The stabbing incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 17, MPD Lt. David Corona, the Criminal Investigator Division's lead investigator, said in an interview Tuesday.

Officers reported to 225 Farmers Market Blvd. in response to an injured male at approximately 8:54 p.m.

The 69-year-old man had been struck in the forehead with a knife, Corona said. The victim could not identify the suspect at the time, but investigators were later able to determine two potential suspects, a man and a woman.

The MPD took to the City of Moultrie's Facebook early Monday morning to solicit community help with tracking the suspects' whereabouts.

Both individuals had prior warrants active for their arrests, Corona said.

At 11:09 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, investigators were dispatched to a room at Cocomo Inn in reference to the two wanted individuals. Someone had recognized them from a Facebook post, the incident report said.

Patrol officers and investigators approached the room when the person renting the room answered the door. He was not one of the suspects. He consented to law enforcement entering the room, and both suspects were found there and taken into custody without further incident.

The report said that after the woman was questioned, she showed investigators where the weapon was abandoned on Port Street.

Christopher Walker, 32, of Moultrie, is being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elderly persons. Investigators said charges are pending against the woman as well but none had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We would like to thank the community for their help in assisting the MPD's search locating the suspects' whereabouts. We also thank those who called, which led to the suspects' arrests," Corona said.

He added the victim's recovery status is unknown at this time. The investigation remains active, so he could not discuss the cause of the stabbing.

Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.

For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.