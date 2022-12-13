MPD addresses masked criminal rumors: 'No such incidents reported'

Dec. 13—The Morgantown Police Department addressed rumors that have been circulating on local social media pages and message boards concerning an individual or group of individuals wearing ski masks committing various crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the WVU campus.

Recently, several posts were made about men wearing ski masks, armed with golf clubs, attacking and mugging people in the downtown area.

West Virginia University Safety and Wellness addressed the rumors last week, stating it had received numerous reports about masked men on campus and those accounts were being investigated, but it had not been able to substantiate any threats associated with the reports.

MPD claims that no such incidents have been reported to either the department or the university police.

"At this time there have been only two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the West Virginia University Police Department that involved anyone wearing a ski mask, " a post to MPD social media said yesterday.

The post said one of the reports was of a suspicious person in a ski mask at the Wise Library, but WVU police were able to locate the man and determined he was not involved in any criminal activity.

The other report was an incident on Nov. 5 involving a shooting on Chestnut Street, the suspect in which was said to be wearing a ski mask. According to MPD, that suspect has been identified and arrested.

The Morgantown Police Department and University Police Department say they encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

