MPD arrest man Sunday for alleged kidnapping

Jan. 22—The Marysville Police Department said a 57-year-old Yuba City man was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to take a woman to another state against her will.

According to officials, the department received calls at about 4:17 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a possible kidnapping after a suspect was reportedly holding a victim against her will in the 1200 block of B Street in Marysville.

That suspect was later identified as 57-year-old Rubin Carrasquillo of the 1400 block of Hayne Ave. in Yuba City. According to police, officers responded to the scene in Marysville and were able to track the phone of the person involved.

Marysville Police Department officers located Carrasquillo's vehicle and stopped him on the north side of the levee on Jack Slough road, officials said.

"Officer's obtained information on the assault and collected physical evidence," the department said. "The suspect forced the victim into the vehicle, refused to let her out, and was attempting to take her to Texas. The suspect and victim are known to each other."

As a result of the incident, Carrasquillo was charged with domestic violence, false imprisonment and kidnapping, the department said. He was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Child pornography arrest

In a separate incident, 44-year-old Scott Dewitt was arrested last week for allegedly being in possession of child pornography after information received in November 2023 from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force identified him as a suspect.

According to the Marysville Police Department, officers served a search warrant at about 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of Harris Street in Marysville.

"Officers had obtained a Ramey warrant for the suspect's arrest prior to the service of the search warrant," the department said. "The suspect was not home at the time of the warrant service. Officers conducted the search and seized additional evidence for this investigation."

Officials said as officers searched Dewitt's residence, he was observed driving his vehicle in the area. Officers were able to stop his vehicle and place him under arrest for possession of child pornography, the department said. Dewitt was booked into Yuba County Jail. According to jail records, he was no longer at the jail as of press time Monday.