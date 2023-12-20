MPD arrests five in homicide cases

Dec. 20—Meridian Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of five suspects in connection with ongoing homicide investigations.

Det. Chanetta Stevens, who serves as public information officer for MPD, said the department's gang unit, criminal investigation division, special operations unit and SWAT team collaborated with the U.S. Marshals and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department SWAT team to make the arrests in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue.

Rodriquez Davis, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, Stevens said. His bond is set at $1 million.

Marlon White Jr., 19, was also arrested and charged with murder. His bond is also $1 million, she said.

Police also arrested 21-year-old DeCameron Harrison-Brown and Joshua Hearn Jr., 24, Stevens said.

Harrison-Brown is charged with shooting into a dwelling and two counts of murder, she said. Bond was set at $1 million for each murder and $50,000 for the shooting. Total bond is $2,050,000.

Hearn is charged with murder and has a bond of $1 million.

The fifth suspect, 20-year-old Jederion Lewis, is charged with four counts of accessory after the fact for assisting the four homicide suspects, Stevens said. His bond is set at $100,000 per count for a total bond of $400,000.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com