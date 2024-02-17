MPD arrests man for sexually abusing teen girl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Northwest.

The girl reported that the suspect engaged in sexual acts with her between March 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017, in the 5200 block of 16th Street.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was over 10 years older than the victim.

On Friday, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Shaquille Jones of Upper Marlboro, Md. with First Degree Child Sex Abuse (Rape).

