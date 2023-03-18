MPD arrests one in muffler shop assault

Mar. 18—Meridian Police Department announced a suspect was in custody Thursday after an altercation at a local automotive business the previous day.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said Doracio Clayton, 37, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit a crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Stevens said police were flagged down by a concerned citizen about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rodney's Muffler Shop, 4212 8th Street. At the shop, officers discovered a woman bleeding from the head in the parking lot, she said.

According to police, both the woman and Clayton were inside the muffler shop when he assaulted her and took her gun, Stevens said. The woman ran outside to get away from him, she said.

"The female advised the officer that the male suspect was still inside the business with her gun," Stevens said.

After officers were unable to locate Clayton in the business, MPD's SWAT and Special Operations Unit were able to force him out of his hiding spot inside a wall, Stevens said.

Clayton was booked into Kemper County Jail and is being held without bond.