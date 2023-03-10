MPD arrests suspect in Tuesday shooting

Mar. 10—Meridian Police Department announced a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday following a shooting that took place earlier in the day.

Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Michael Bennet Jr. and Curdarius Walker at Red Roof Inn along South Frontage Road.

Bennet, who was shot multiple times, was listed in critical condition Thursday, while Walker had a serious injury to his hand.

Bond for Shamburger is set at $550,000.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 844-485-8477.