MPD arrests two in Aug. 17 shooting

Aug. 31—The Meridian Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of two local teenagers in connection with an Aug. 17 shooting.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Rikarion Campbell, 16, and Joshua McLemore, also 16, were arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted capital murder.

Luebbers said the shooting took place in the 1600 block of 36th Street but could not provide any further details of the incident.

"For the safety of the victim we're not releasing anything further," she said.

Both suspects are being held without bond.