MPD arrests two after burglary, high-speed chase

​Montgomery officers arrested two men after a police chase that stretched from Montgomery to Chilton County, police said.

Police charged Isaak Stoltzfus, 35, and Andreas Anderson, 40, with first-degree criminal mischief and felony attempting to elude, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. They're also charged with possession of burglary tools.

The burglary happened at about 1:50 a.m., and officers canvassed the area until finding the suspects at about 3 a.m., police said.

Police tried to stop the vehicle in the 400 block of Cloverdale Road, but police said the men refused, and a chase began. It ended in the area of Interstate 65 in Chilton County.

Police took both men to the Montgomery jail.

