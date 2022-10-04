MPD: Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar Ave.

The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar.

Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday.

According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.

Police said the car was unoccupied and there were no victims found.

