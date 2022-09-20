MPD chief responds to grand jury report

Sep. 19—Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young on Monday responded to a Lauderdale County Grand Jury report that her officers undergo more training.

The recommendations, which were made during the September 2022 session of the grand jury, said the jury had identified a critical need for training in case investigation, report writing, interview and interrogation, collection and maintenance of evidence and courtroom presentation.

All MPD officers receive training across a wide array of subjects, Young said, including the subjects identified by the grand jury.

"Our detectives and our officers are allowed and given training throughout the year," she said. "They have taken interview and interrogation training. They are scheduled for more training this year."

Law enforcement officers have to complete at least 24 hours of training each year, Young said, and MPD makes sure they get it.

"You can never get enough training," she said.

One issue frustrating the department is that many cases presented to the grand jury were investigated by officers no longer with the department, Young said. That forced new investigators to catch up on the cases, collect evidence and present the case to the grand jury.

"A lot of the cases were old cases, and those former investigators and officers that were involved in those cases are no longer employed by Meridian Police Department," she said. "The investigators were taken with trying to come up with all the evidence of those cases to present."

MPD also helps officers prepare to present cases to the grand jury through mock trials and having them answer common questions about the cases that could come up, Young said.

Another recommendation from the grand jury was to equip more officers with body cameras and video equipment in their vehicles. Young said that recommendation is being put into motion.

"Our officers have their equipment, and what we are lacking we are in the process of getting," she said.

One issue with body cameras is the heat and humidity of Mississippi's climate can damage the camera or corrupt the footage, Young said. Regardless, she said the department is actively working to get more cameras to protect both the officers and the community.

"It not only helps the officer, it also helps the community," she said. "That way we don't run into issues of right or wrong when it comes to law enforcement as well as the community."