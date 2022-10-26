MPD Chief on Sabraton hit-and-run: 'We will arrest the person that did this'

Oct. 26—Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant was issued in an Oct. 10 hit-and-run that injured a road crew worker. The warrant was obtained on Oct. 13, not long after all of the evidence was gathered.

However, no arrest has been made in connection to the incident on Earl L. Core Road, which led Scott Gibon with injuries that sent him to an area hospital.

Powell said it is unknown if the suspect has left the area, but he does have a local residence.

"We have made several attempts to locate the person since that time, " Powell said. "Those attempts have been unsuccessful, but will continue until he is located."

Scott Gibson was working on the paving project through Sabraton Oct. 10, when a motorist hit him, throwing him over the vehicle. The motorist then took off, but not before witnesses saw that the male suspect was driving a black hatchback-type vehicle that had a California license plate.

Tammy Gibson, Scott's wife, told The Dominion Post her husband shattered the back window as he went over the vehicle. She also expressed her concern on Oct. 12 that the suspect could get away if police did not act quickly and make an arrest.

Now, more than two weeks after the accident, her concern has changed to frustration that the suspect has not been found.

Powell said the suspect's information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and if he is in contact with any law enforcement agency in another state or town he will be taken into custody based on their warrant.

The chief said he sympathizes with the victim and his wife but assures them "we will arrest the person that did this and we will have a strong case once it goes to court."

As the paving portion of the road construction project continues this week Powell said, "Our officers maintain a steady presence in the area and will continue to do so."