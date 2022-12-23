MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown

A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, police said.

Memphis Police due believe this man’s death was weather-related and MPD said that there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation into this man’s death is ongoing, according to police.

