MPD: Driver caught with one of the 162 guns stolen from Southaven gun shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they found one of 162 guns stolen from a Southaven gun store during a traffic stop Wednesday in Midtown.

Police said Caderius Bailey, 22, was carrying the Glock 17 9mm, valued around $540, in his waistband when he got out of the black Kia he was driving in the Applebees lot on Union.

MPD said officers approached the Kia because it had a folded temporary tag, and when they reached the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana.

They said the Glock, along with 161 other guns, was reported stolen from a Southaven gun dealer in May.

Video: Gun thieves break into Southaven store; ATF offers reward

In May, WREG reported on five people caught on camera breaking into Fine Jewelry on Goodman Road, smashing gun cases, and leaving with handfuls of weapons.

The ATF announced it was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions but did not say how many guns were taken from the gun store or their value.

The affidavit did not name the store where Glock was taken from.

Officers said they also found baggies of marijuana, plastic baggies of meth, and two fentanyl pills in the vehicle Bailey was driving.

Bailey is charged with theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

