MPD to have DUI checkpoint Saturday

Sep. 10—The Marysville Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the Marysville city limits on Saturday.

"The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired," said a release issued by the department.

According to the release, the checkpoint will be active from 6 p.m. until midnight Saturday and the location will be chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"The safety of our community is and always will be our mission," the release said. "We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

Department officials said that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, as some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving abilities.

"Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or 'operating heavy machinery,' which includes driving a car," said the release. "While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal."

Officials urge individuals that plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact their driving ability to stay home.

"Drivers charged with a first time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license," according to the release.

Funding for the DUI checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.