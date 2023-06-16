MPD to have DUI checkpoint Saturday night

Jun. 15—The Marysville Police Department announced that it will establish a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night at an "undisclosed location" within city limits.

Scheduled to be active from 6 p.m. to midnight, the location is chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests in that area, the department said.

"The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired," the Marysville Police Department said. "During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Marysville Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

Officials wanted to remind the public that not only can alcohol lead to impaired driving, but also some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs.

"Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car," officials said. "While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home."

The department said that drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the DUI checkpoint was provided by the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Grant Fund, officials said.