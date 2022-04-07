MPD employee arrested for loan forgery

A Memphis Police employee was let go, after using MPD’s logo for a fraudulent loan.

On Feb. 2, a report was filed, in relation, to a crooked loan application.

The investigation revealed that Police Services employee Amber Colbert attempted to obtain a loan through deceitful means.

On Apr. 6, Colbert was arrested and charged with Forgery of $60,000 to $250,000 and using a Counterfeit Mark or Logo.

Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to MPD’s Human Resources.

She has been employed with the City of Memphis since Sep. 2018.

Colbert has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigation, police said.

