MPD exchanges gunfire with driver accused of running red light, engaging in brief footchase

Two people are in custody after driving through a red light and attempting to run away from police officers in Frayser. While running, Memphis police say the driver shot at the officer, who then returned fire.

Officers from the Memphis Police Department said they attempted to pull over a gray Nissan that ran a red light at Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing. The Nissan hit a curb, according to a statement from MPD, and the driver left the vehicle with a long gun and the passenger got out of the vehicle as well.

"Officers pursued both subjects on foot," the statement said. "The passenger was taken into custody without incident. As an officer pursued the driver, the driver fired shots at the officer in the 3500 block of Denver. The officer returned fire. No injuries were reported from the gunfire exchange. Additional officers got into the area and were able to detain the driver."

Both weapons from the scene were recovered and the handgun, according to MPD, was reported stolen.

The driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition "due to injuries he received while running through a wooded area."

MPD said there have been no charges filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

The driver, according to Sgt. Louis Brownlee, a public information officer with MPD, is 30 years old, and the passenger is 26 years old.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which investigates officer shootings in Tennessee, confirmed that it had not been called to investigate the shooting at this time.

This shooting marks the fourth officer shooting in Shelby County so far this year, the second within a week. Saturday afternoon, a woman believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident, was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MPD exchanges gunfire with driver after running red light, brief chase