MPD finds 3 stolen Kias outside same home

Carjackings and stolen cars. We hear and report about them often, especially with Kias, Dodge Chargers, and Hyundai models.

But it’s not very often that we hear about people being able to successfully stop someone from stealing their car.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, 7,500 cars have been stolen this year alone.

Marquavious Tolbert said when he looked out the window at his Dodge Charger over the weekend, he was stunned by what he saw.

“I see two guys, one on the left side, one on the right side of my car, and this guy had a device tryna get in my car so I run outside I’m ‘woah woah woah woah what y’all doing?’ He runs back, throwing the middle finger,” he said.

Tolbert said the next day, he made the decision it was time to take an extra step to secure his car.

“I bought a steering wheel lock and I bought the lock because they can crank the car up all they want to, but If they can’t go nowhere, they’re gonna leave it. I’d rather replace my window than replace my whole car.”

Just blocks away from his home, Memphis Police say one Frayser woman got her Kia Soul stolen ten days ago, but it was later recovered blocks away in the driveway of a home.

And a report says when police arrived, they found two other stolen Kias outside the same home.

Tolbert said unfortunately, he was not surprised.

“Of course, it made me worried, I got a daughter, it’s getting crazy out here man. They don’t even need the key to crank the car up, they getting advanced with this technology,” he said.

Last week, Memphis Police gave away hundreds of steering wheel locks for free, but if you want to buy one yourself, they range in price from about $20 up to $50.

