MPD: Group of thieves stole car speakers, flat-screen TV, scooters and more from Whitehaven Walmart

Memphis Police have released surveillance video of thieves who targeted a Whitehaven Walmart.

The incident happened Sunday night.

A group of around 22 suspects, some armed, walked into the store at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd. just before 9 p.m., according to MPD.

Police said they grabbed merchandise and fled in approximately 20 vehicles including Infiniti, Dodge, Chrysler and Kia.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.

Video shows the suspects, most in hoodies, jumping through a window.

Police said they threw a four-way tire iron through the glass window in the store’s automotive section. The store was open at the time.

The thieves got away with car radio speakers, a flat-screen TV, shop vacs, car batteries, amplifiers, and Black Panther scooters.

They got away through the same window with $7,715.80 worth of items.

Walmart sent FOX13 the following statement about the incident:

“We are troubled by what happened in our store Sunday evening and are glad no customers or associates were injured. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement on their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the mass shoplifting and/or suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

