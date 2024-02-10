MPD: Hit-and-run suspect faces new charge

Feb. 9—The Midland Police Department reported Friday that the driver involved in a hit-and-run Thursday in southeast Midland will face a new charge.

Midland police previously reported that Rogelio Ortiz hit a juvenile Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of South Lamesa Road. On Friday morning, the juvenile — a 10-year-old boy — passed away, and Midland police report the new charge is hit-and-run, accident causing death, a news release said.

The Midland Police Department also reported Friday that Ortiz was 50 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

IDEA Public Schools and Midland Independent School District issued a joint statement.

"IDEA and Midland Independent School District are mourning the loss of one of our IDEA Travis students after a tragic incident near our school yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and loved ones. Counselors will be providing mental health support for students and staff on campus. As the safety of our students continues to be our number one priority, we are urging drivers to exercise caution when pedestrians are present to prevent tragedies."