MPD holds wheel lock giveaway in response to rise in car thefts

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis handed out free wheel locks to drivers at the Austin Peay police precinct Wednesday.

”I’ve been out here since 9:30,” said Sandra Malone Driver, a driver who stopped by the event.

Hundreds of drivers lined up behind Sandra Malone looking to get their hands on this car theft deterrent.

Wheel locks were in such high demand, even a bus driver pulled through the line.

“It was a great idea for us to be able to lock our cars up so they don’t get stolen,” said driver Erica Parker.

Parker lives in Whitehaven. She said her Kia has been stolen twice since last month.

“The first time, they got it. I got it back. They got it again. I got it back. I just thank God it wasn’t wrecked,” said Parker.

Police have said the social media videos showing how easy it is to steal Kia’s and Hyundais have fueled a big increase in car theft in Memphis.

Within the last year, cat thefts have nearly doubled across the city.

So far this year, more than 7,500 vehicles have been stolen according to the Memphis Data Hub.

“Get a job, get a job stop hurting other people and yourself,” said driver Earnest Warren.

