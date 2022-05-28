MPD identifies three persons of interest after man shot and killed in South Memphis

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday.

Officers responded to a wounding call at Methodist University Hospital. A man died after he was shot.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Mississippi Boulevard.

The investigation revealed three persons of interest. Three people were seen at the crime scene during the shooting.

Police said one of the persons of interest was seen with a weapon.

Please contact Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.





