MPD investigates after 14-year-old shot

Mar. 29—The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday that injured a 14-year-old.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting took place about 9:30 p.m. at 2427 4th Avenue in the St. Francis Apartment complex.

"The Meridian Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at St. Francis Apartments, 2427 4th Avenue," she said. "A 14-year-old has been shot in the chest area. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.