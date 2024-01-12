MPD investigates gunshots heard near Cornell Avenue

Jan. 11—Morgantown Police are investigating a "shots-fired " incident that occurred in the area of Cornell Avenue and Mansion Avenue earlier in the week.

According to a press release from the department, MPD officers responded to the reports of gunshots at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. Witnesses reported hearing around four or five shots.

Once on scene, officers spoke with an eyewitness who identified two suspects, the release said. The handgun thought to have been fired was also located.

No injuries or property damage is said to have occurred as a result of the incident. As of Thursday, January 11, MPD said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

TWEET @DominionPostWV