MPD investigates shooting death

May 12—Meridian Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in a shooting early Thursday.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to 803 29th Street around 2 a.m. about gunfire being heard in the area. At the scene, she said, MPD found the male victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Upon officers' arrival they located a male inside a vehicle that was shot multiple times," she said. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Luebbers said the victim was identified as 21-year-old JaQualyn Darby.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.