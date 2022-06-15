MPD investigates Tuesday shooting

Jun. 15—Meridian Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to the 2700 block of 10th Street to investigate the scene of a shooting after local hospitals treated a gunshot victim, who had been shot in the arm.

"The officers went to the scene to investigate," she said.

At the scene, officers reported hearing what they believed was a gunshot from the residence, Luebbers said. For safety, she said, the officers set up a perimeter and alerted Meridian Police Department's Special Operations Unit and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.

Once MPD's Special Operations Unit arrived, the suspect surrendered, Luebbers said.

No other victims were found inside the residence, and police do not believe the gunshot injured anyone.

The suspect, Luebbers said, was detained for discharging a firearm in the presence of police officers, but has not been charged with a crime.

It is unclear if the same suspect was involved in the earlier shooting that injured the victim, she said.

Since the suspect has not been charged, Luebbers said, their identity is not being released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.