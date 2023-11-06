MPD investigating break-in at South Memphis City Gear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a break-in at a City Gear located in South Memphis.

According to reports, the incident happened Monday morning in the 1700 block of South Third Street. MPD reportedly caught one person.

When WREG arrived on the scene, we saw that a back wall had been broken out. We have reached out to officials for more information.

This is the second time this City Gear location has been broken into within a week. Last Thursday, thieves stole $7,000 in Jordans and $3,000 in clothes.

Smash-and-grab robbers hit the City Gear in Parkway Village in October. MPD says numerous clothing items were stolen.

