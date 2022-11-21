MPD investigating death of man found unresponsive in front yard

Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in a front yard.

On Nov. 17, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue.

The man was found lying face down in the front yard, unresponsive.

Memphis Fire took him to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Dwight Payne, MPD said.

Anyone with information about his death should call (901) 528-CASH. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: