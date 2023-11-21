MPD investigating early morning homicide

Nov. 20—Morgantown Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred early Monday morning on Brockway Avenue in the Greenmont area of Morgantown.

According to an MPD press release, officers responded to the 500 block of Brockway Ave.—between Overdale and Kingwood streets—at approximately 3 a.m. after MECCA 911 received several calls reporting multiple shots were fired in the area.

On scene, officers found a man lying in the street who had apparent gunshot wounds. Monongalia EMS also responded, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the release, the victim has been identified, but as of Monday afternoon his name was not yet released pending family notification.

Police have not released any information regarding a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Morgantown Police Department at 301-284-7522.