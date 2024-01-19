MPD investigating a homicide

Jan. 19—MIDLAND — At approximately 8:52 p.m. Jan. 18, officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to the Palladium Apartments in the 2300 block of Lamesa Road in reference to an unresponsive victim.

Upon arrival, officers found a male, identified as 26-year-old E'Darius Reed, who was pronounced deceased on scene. During the initial investigation, the male victim was found on the ground in the parking lot within the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, a news release said.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.