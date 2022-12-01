MPD investigating homicide

Dec. 1—On Nov. 30 at approximately 5 p.m., the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to the 1900 block of North Midland Drive in reference to a gunshot victim.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene. A 17-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, a news release said.

The next of kin was notified and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.