MPD investigating 'possible grenade' near Binghampton

Breaking news Memphis

Memphis police were called early Tuesday to a neighborhood just outside of Binghampton to investigate what they said was a "possible grenade."

The Memphis Police Department received the call just before 8:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious package. When investigators drove up to the 700 block of Atlantic Street, what MPD said was possibly a grenade was located.

People were told to clear the area until the supposed grenade was removed, along with the surrounding streets being closed off.

By 10:40 a.m., the streets had re-opened and the "suspicious package" removed.

According to Officer Theresa Carlson, a public information officer with MPD, there were no injuries. MPD would not provide a confirmation as to whether the grenade was live or not and the investigation is ongoing.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at Lucas.Finton@CommercialAppeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MPD discovers 'possible grenade' near Binghampton, no injuries reported