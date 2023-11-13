MPD investigating shooting in the Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two scenes related to a shooting in the Medical District.

One scene is located at the Exxon on Union Boulevard and South Pauline. The other is next door at the King’s Inn and Suites Motel.

The shooting call came in a little before 1:45 a.m. Police cordoned off the parking lot of the Exxon with yellow crime scene tape, and bullet casings were on the ground.

We’re still reaching out to officials for more information.

