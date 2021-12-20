MPD investigating two men injured by gunshots

File photo

MANSFIELD - Mansfield police are investigating shootings in which two men were wounded early Sunday in the city.

According to a news release from Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch late Monday afternoon, the Mansfield Division of Police responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of 220 S. Diamond St. Sunday at 12:23 a.m.

Officers on patrol had heard numerous gunshots coming from the area, before being dispatched to the scene. The Public Service Communications Center (PSCC) had received numerous 911 calls in reference to the gunfire, according to Porch.

As officers approached the location, they stopped a vehicle matching the description of one fleeing the scene of the shooting. Inside the vehicle they found a 26-year-old male passenger suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

As officers tended to that victim, Mansfield Police Sgt. Ryan Grimshaw located a second victim, a 30-year-old man, laying in the front yard of 27 Ford Ave.

That victim was bleeding profusely from a leg wound, while going in and out of consciousness, Grimshaw applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg wound to help stop the bleeding until emergency medical assistance could arrive, according to the news release.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and left in the care of medical staff.

Both victims are expected to survive, according to the news release.

Officers who were initially on scene recovered two handguns laying in different locations on the street and numerous bullet casings on Ford Avenue and Schmidt Court.

Additional bullet casings were found at 29 Ford Ave. as well as blood evidence. The residence was checked for additional victims, and none were found. Two individuals found inside 29 Ford Ave. were detained and later released.

More: Quinton Davis gets 17 years for shooting in drug deal gone bad

More: Shelby shooting update: Suspect identified as Travis E. Hadley

During the investigation and subsequent search warrant, a third handgun was recovered inside that residence, along with blood evidence and other firearm related items, according to police.

Story continues

Major Crimes detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting as well as to identify all those involved.

Anyone with additional information concerning the incident is asked to call Major Crimes detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: MPD investigating 2 men injured by gunshots