MPD investigating Walnut Street stabbing

Feb. 24—The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that took place shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on Walnut Street, near the Spruce Street intersection in downtown Morgantown.

The Public Safety Building, which houses the Morgantown Police Department, is at the corner of Spruce and Walnut streets.

Deputy Chief of Police P.J. Scott said when officers arrived at the incident, they found an adult male victim with a stab wound to his chest. Bystanders were already on scene and rendering first aid when officers arrived.

The victim, whose name had not been released by Friday afternoon, was transported by Mon EMS ambulance to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition was also not released Friday.

A suspect had also not been identified.

The Morgantown Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Scott said detectives are currently investigating the incident and are reviewing video footage from the area and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident or possible suspect should call the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7454 or the anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

